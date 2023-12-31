Giants WR Darius Slayton scores 80-yard touchdown

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Quarterback Tyrod Taylor and wide receiver Darius Slayton hooked up for the second straight week on a long touchdown, reducing the New York Giants' deficit to 20-16 in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium.

This time it was an 80-yard touchdown catch for Slayton, one week after the pair connected for a 79-yarder in a Christmas Day loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

They are the only touchdowns for Slayton this season.

Taylor had just 145 yards passing through 2½ quarters. He added another 80 on the big play to Slayton. Taylor went back to pass with 4:50 remaining in the third quarter against the Rams and launched a deep pass down the middle of the field. Slayton had created separation from cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and caught the ball at the right hash and raced to the end zone for the touchdown.

The pass from Taylor was thrown 55 yards downfield. That is the most air yards on any passing touchdown in the NFL this season. It drew the Giants within one score despite a missed extra point from kicker Mason Crosby.