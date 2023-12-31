Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner single-handedly -- quite literally -- tied Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at 21-21 with a one-handed catch late in the third quarter.

After quarterback Kyler Murray slipped out of the grasp of Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat and bought himself a few seconds, he pointed toward Conner and, off his back foot, lofted a pass toward the front left corner of the end zone as Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams closed in on him.

Conner, who had a step on Eagles linebacker Nicholas Morrow, reached out with his right arm fully extended to make the one-handed grab to pull the Cardinals within 21-19.

Murray than hit rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson for the 2-point conversion to tie the game.