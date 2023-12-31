        <
          James Conner makes one-handed catch for Cardinals TD

          • Josh Weinfuss, ESPN Staff WriterDec 31, 2023, 03:20 PM ET
          PHILADELPHIA -- Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner single-handedly -- quite literally -- tied Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at 21-21 with a one-handed catch late in the third quarter.

          After quarterback Kyler Murray slipped out of the grasp of Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat and bought himself a few seconds, he pointed toward Conner and, off his back foot, lofted a pass toward the front left corner of the end zone as Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams closed in on him.

          Conner, who had a step on Eagles linebacker Nicholas Morrow, reached out with his right arm fully extended to make the one-handed grab to pull the Cardinals within 21-19.

          Murray than hit rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson for the 2-point conversion to tie the game.