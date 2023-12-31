        <
          Lamar Jackson records perfect rating as Ravens win AFC North

          Isaiah Likely makes incredible one-handed catch and score (0:17)

          Isaiah Likely makes an impressive one-handed catch and fights to the end zone for a 35-yard TD. (0:17)

          • Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff WriterDec 31, 2023, 04:19 PM ET
          BALTIMORE -- In a game and performance reminiscent of 2019, Lamar Jackson looked like the unquestioned NFL Most Valuable Player as the Baltimore Ravens clinched the AFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

          With Jackson recording a perfect passer rating (158.3) and throwing five touchdowns, the Ravens routed the Miami Dolphins 56-19 on Sunday to secure a first-round bye in the playoffs as well as home-field advantage through the playoffs.

          It's just the second time that the Ravens have earned the AFC's No. 1 seed in the franchise's 28-year existence.

          Entering Sunday as the betting favorite for NFL MVP, Jackson produced his third career game with a perfect passer rating, which is tied for the second-most in NFL history. He trails only Ben Roethlisberger, who has done it five times.

          Jackson finished 18-of-21 for 321 yards. With fans chanting "MVP" with every score, he threw touchdown passes of 20 yards to Justice Hill, 75 yards to Zay Flowers, 35 and 7 yards to Isaiah Likely and 4 yards to Patrick Ricard.

          It was Jackson's first five-touchdown game since his 2019 NFL MVP season.

          Staying home for the playoffs is a rarity for the Ravens. Despite the Ravens' success in the postseason -- two Super Bowls and four AFC Championship Game appearances -- Baltimore has only played at home seven times in 28 playoff games.

          The Ravens are hoping they can take advantage of the No. 1 seed more than they did in 2019. Baltimore was upset by the Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the AFC divisional round.