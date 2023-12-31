        <
          Jaguars win without Lawrence; Week 18 status uncertain

          Travis Etienne Jr. sneaks one across the goal line (1:05)

          • Michael DiRocco, ESPN Staff WriterDec 31, 2023, 05:43 PM ET
          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars might have to go without quarterback Trevor Lawrence for at least another week.

          Head coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence's status for the Jaguars' Week 18 game at Tennessee is unknown because of the sprained right AC joint that sidelined him for Sunday's victory over Carolina, in which C.J. Beathard started.

          "We'll see how he is this week," Pederson said after the Jaguars' 26-0 victory over the Panthers at EverBank Stadium. "If we play Saturday or Sunday, it all depends. But he'll do everything he can to try to get back out there if possible.

          "If not, C.J. will be ready to go and we'll have Matt [Barkley] ready."

          Lawrence injured his right (throwing) shoulder in the Jaguars' 30-12 loss in Tampa on Dec. 24. He didn't play against the Panthers, snapping a streak of 49 consecutive starts since the Jaguars selected him first overall in 2021.

          Beathard made his first start since the 2020 regular-season finale when he was with San Francisco and completed 17 of 24 passes for 178 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

          The Jaguars (9-7), who clinched back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2004-05, would win the AFC South title for the second consecutive by beating the Titans (5-11) next weekend.