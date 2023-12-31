The Panthers and Jaguars get in a scuffle on the field in the fourth quarter. (0:16)

Open Extended Reactions

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was caught on video during Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars apparently throwing a drink in the direction of Jaguars fans from his open-air suite at EverBank Stadium.

The video was posted on social media Sunday.

The incident appeared to happen with about three minutes to play after an interception by quarterback Bryce Young, who was so frustrated after a sack early in the game that he threw a tablet on the sideline.

The Panthers have not returned a request for comment. The NFL told multiple media outlets that the league was "aware of the video and have no further comment at this time."

It came in a loss that ended Carolina's streak of 342 games (dating back to 2002) without being shut out.

It came on a day when the Panthers (2-14) assured they would have the NFL's worst record, giving the Chicago Bears (who own Carolina's pick) the top selection of the 2024 draft.

Carolina traded two first-round picks and top receiver DJ Moore to the Bears in April to move from ninth to first to select Young. Shortly after the draft, Tepper told a group of fans at Bank of America Stadium that Young would lead the Panthers to "Super Bowls.''

Little has gone right since. Young has ranked as one of the worst quarterbacks statistically in the NFL. The Panthers were assured weeks ago of their sixth straight losing season since Tepper paid $2.75 billion for the organization in 2018.

Tepper has fired three head coaches in-season since 2019, including Frank Reich after a 1-10 start to this season and Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start last season.