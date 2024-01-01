Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Rams clinched a playoff spot Sunday with their 26-25 win over the host New York Giants and a loss by the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams (9-7) narrowly beat the Giants, as kicker Mason Crosby missed a 54-yard field goal with 35 seconds left and Los Angeles ran out the clock. Rams coach Sean McVay said afterward there were "a lot of things" in the game that were "uncharacteristic of playing sharp, good football that I know we're capable of."

"We had some uncharacteristic mistakes by some of our guys and I'm excited about being able to say, 'Hey, it's going to be a lot more fun cleaning these things up after a win,'" McVay said.

The Rams, who started the season 3-6 before their Week 10 bye, have won six of their past seven contests. Their only loss was in overtime to the AFC's No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens on the road.

After an offseason where the Rams lost top defensive talent and carried over significant dead money, Los Angeles' over/under was 6.5 wins entering the season.

Los Angeles' 6-1 record since Week 11 is tied for the second best in the NFL in that span, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The Rams are averaging 29.3 points since Week 11, third most in the NFL over that span.

Los Angeles returns to the playoffs a year after a 5-12 season that followed its Super Bowl LVI victory.

The Rams' final game of the regular season is on the road against the 49ers. San Francisco clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed on Sunday with a 27-10 victory over the Washington Commanders.

In his postgame news conference -- which took place while the Seahawks and Steelers were playing, an eventual 30-23 win by Pittsburgh -- McVay said the Rams have been in "playoff mode" for the past few weeks.

"We'll see what else happens [in the playoff race] and then we will have our plan accordingly," McVay said. "But our focus and concentration will be on cleaning up these mistakes from this game and then doing a great job with our preparation against the No. 1 seed in the NFC."