DENVER -- After a tumultuous, franchise-shifting week, the Denver Broncos relied Sunday on inexperienced quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who did just enough to lead the club to a 16-9 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Empower Field at Mile High.

Broncos coach Sean Payton shocked many this past Wednesday, including his players, when he benched Russell Wilson in search of a "spark'' in the team's offense and moved Stidham in as the starter. Sunday was Stidham's third career start in his four seasons in the league.

"Thought he was good, thought he was collected, calm," Payton said. "Thought he played with real good poise ... thought he was efficient in and out of the huddle, thought he made some good throws ... Thought he did great."

Stidham did not turn the ball over in a no-frills, 20-of-32 passing performance for 224 yards and a 54-yard, catch-and-run touchdown by wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who broke several tackles on the play. Stidham had 95 of his passing yards on the play to Humphrey and another 41-yarder to Jerry Jeudy -- both in the first half -- to go with 129 yards on his 18 other completions in the game.

"Super excited, obviously, to get another opportunity," Stidham said. "This is my third opportunity to start ... so it hasn't been much, but obviously was super excited for the opportunity this week ... just tried to play with emotion and get a win, and thankfully, we did."

Stidham had 165 of his passing yards, as well as the touchdown throw to Humphrey, in the first half, and the Broncos never trailed in the game.

It capped an unexpected week for Stidham as Payton told the players in a Wednesday morning team meeting that Wilson would be benched and Stidham would start against the Chargers. Wilson, who said Friday he was told in the days following the Broncos' Oct. 29 win over Kansas City he would be benched if he didn't adjust some guaranteed money in his contract, was one of three team captains to go to midfield for the coin toss.

And that may have been the last steps he will take on the Broncos' homefield. Stidham said Wilson helped him throughout the week and that the two had an extended conversation the day Payton made the announcement.

"He said he was there for me -- anything I needed," Stidham said. "We were communicating on the sideline after drives and stuff. [I] can't speak highly enough about him --- I said that earlier this week. Great teammate, great person. He was super helpful throughout the week."

Payton was asked following the game if Wilson had been told by team officials he would be benched if he did not agree to adjust his contract. Payton said, as he did Friday, he was not "privy" to the specifics of those conversations, pointing to owner/CEO Greg Penner and general manager George Paton instead.

"When the season ends and you have questions specific to all of that -- I wasn't privy to the dialogue -- you'll be able to ask the appropriate people," Payton said. "Russ has been fantastic this week. I think this idea he and I, or we, don't have a good relationship or he's not a fit, all of that stuff comes from people further away from our program. He's approached this week like we expected, like a pro, that's it."

Wilson said Friday the Broncos approached him about waiving a guarantee in the five-year, $242.6 million contract he signed in 2022 that would give Wilson -- who is already guaranteed $39 million in 2024 -- another $37 million (his 2025 salary) if he could not pass a physical on the fifth day of the new league year in March.

Team sources have said they hoped to adjust the timing of the guarantee.

Given the benching as well as the stalemate over the contract issue, Wilson's future with the Broncos is in doubt, though Payton has maintained no decision on that has been made. Stidham, who signed a two-year, $10 million deal last March, is expected to get the start in the season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He was asked Sunday if he felt like he would leave the impression that he could be the Broncos' starter in 2024.

"I'm just kind of focused on celebrating the win," Stidham said. "[I] have a bunch of family and stuff in town, so going to take the night to celebrate that, celebrate the New Year. That's all I can control for right this second."