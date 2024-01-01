Dan Orlovsky believes the Eagles could be one-and-done in the postseason if they don't fix their problems. (1:26)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith suffered a mild ankle sprain in Sunday's loss, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Smith's injury is not considered serious, but it could affect his preparation for a Week 18 road game against the New York Giants.

That game will carry great significance after the Eagles surprisingly lost 35-31 at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Smith had three catches for 30 yards in the game to surpass 1,000 yards for the second straight season, but with the loss, Philadelphia needs a win Sunday and a loss by the Dallas Cowboys to clinch the NFC East title.

The Eagles (11-5) have lost four of their past five games after starting the season 10-1.

"We have to get things fixed," coach Nick Sirianni said after Sunday's loss, "and we have to get them fixed fast."