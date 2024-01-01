Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham passes to Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who makes the catch and avoids numerous tackles on his way to a 54-yard score. (0:31)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton made it official Monday morning, saying Jarrett Stidham will start the season finale Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders in Allegiant Stadium.

Payton, who announced last Wednesday he had benched Russell Wilson and would start Stidham against the Los Angeles Chargers, said Monday morning he would keep Stidham behind center to close out the season "with Jarrett as the starter and Russ as the [No.] 2.''

It could mean Wilson, who signed a five-year, $242.6 million contract last year, has played his last game for the Broncos if the team releases him in the offseason. Payton has said repeatedly no decision has been made on Wilson's future with the team and no decision will be made until he and general manager George Paton, as well as owner/CEO Greg Penner, discuss roster decisions after the season.

Payton said last week he benched Wilson in search of a "spark'' for the offense and moved Stidham in as the starter. Sunday was Stidham's third career start in his four years in the league. He signed a two-year, $10 million deal last March.

Stidham did not turn the ball over in the Broncos' 16-9 win over the Chargers. He finished 20-of-32 passing for 224 yards and a 54-yard, catch-and-run touchdown by wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who broke several tackles on the play. Stidham had 95 of his passing yards on the play to Humphrey and another 41-yarder to Jerry Jeudy -- both in the first half -- to go with 129 yards on his 18 other completions in the game.

The Broncos never trailed in the game. Stidham had 165 of his passing yards, as well as the touchdown throw to Humphrey in the first half. Payton lamented an 0-for-2 performance in the red zone scoring touchdowns, including 0-for-1 in goal-to-go situations, but said Stidham played well overall.

"Number one, our job is to score,'' Payton said. "We had opportunities [Sunday] ... that's the first thing. I thought Jarrett did a good job after seeing the tape, with his decisions, ball security, all the things you want to see from that position ... A lot of positives to build off of.''

The Raiders have the No. 10 pass defense in the league (210.8 yards passing allowed per game) and are the No. 8 scoring defense, a far taller order than the Chargers, who entered Sunday's game ranked 30th in pass defense and 26th in scoring defense.

The Broncos, who lost to Las Vegas in the season opener, have not beaten the Raiders since 2020 -- a span of seven consecutive losses. Payton said he has no intention of resting any healthy players in the pursuit of a 9-8 finish, which would be the Broncos' first winning record to close a season since 2016.

"Absolutely not -- we do everything in our power to win this game,'' Payton said Monday. "It's that important, from who's playing quarterback, who's starting in the offensive line, who's starting on defense, it's that simple.''