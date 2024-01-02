Rex Ryan explains why he is having a hard time finding a team that could beat the Ravens. (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

Probably no Baltimore Ravens fan is more invested in the team's upcoming Super Bowl run than Nic Cullison.

For the past three seasons, Cullison has commemorated every Ravens victory with a tattoo. He will continue to do so until Baltimore hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy again.

"The biggest question was: 'Are you going to do this until they win a Super Bowl?' That's a tattoo every week. That's a lot of work," Cullison said. "I'm like, 'We're doing this, it's game time.'"

A native of Joppatowne, Maryland, the 28-year-old is on active duty for the Navy in Oklahoma, where he lives with his wife, Naomi, and three children, Raelyn, Kinsley and Camden.

Cullison now has 30 tattoos of Ravens victories, all of which are done by his wife. He posts each new tattoo on his social media account.

"I think it's a bold choice to get tattoos for every single win," Ravens kicker Justin Tucker said. "He might be running out of space because we've been winning a lot recently. Hopefully, we can keep that going, and keep getting our guy inked up."

When Tucker won a game in Detroit two years ago with a record-setting kick, Cullison got a tattoo of a goalpost with "Tucker 66 yards" inscribed inside the uprights. When Baltimore beat Houston in this season's opener, he got a tattoo of the Texans' logo with arrows shot at it along with "RIB," which stands for "Rest in Baltimore."

Cullison's ink-filled mission could be coming to an end. The Ravens have the best record in the NFL at 13-3, and the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl, behind the San Francisco 49ers.

"It's almost unbelievable that somebody is doing this," Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard said. "He clearly likes tattoos. He clearly loves the Ravens. I'm all for it. I think it's super cool.

"Hopefully, he doesn't have to get many more because we will win the Super Bowl. He can just get the Lombardi Trophy and be done with it."