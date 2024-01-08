Troy Aikman and Joe Buck express their excitement in a rookie coach and rookie QB advancing to the playoffs. (4:40)

The six matchups for the wild-card round of the 2023 NFL playoffs are set, with the Cleveland Browns at the Houston Texans as the first matchup of the weekend. The San Francisco 49ers (NFC) and Baltimore Ravens (AFC) are the 1-seeds in their respective conferences and earned byes through to the divisional round.

Wild-card weekend will feature games on Saturday, Jan. 13, Sunday, Jan. 14 and Monday, Jan. 15. The game on Monday -- the Philadelphia Eagles at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and ESPN+. The divisional round will take place Jan. 20-21 and include four games that will determine who moves on to the conference championships on Jan. 28.

Here is what we know about the AFC and NFC brackets, including seeding, TV times and the schedule of games from wild-card weekend up through Super Bowl LVIII, which will be played Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Wild-card weekend: Jan. 13, 14 and 15

NFC

(7) Green Bay Packers at (2) Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox

(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Detroit Lions

Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

(5) Philadelphia Eagles at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN+

Bye: (1) San Francisco 49ers

AFC

(5) Cleveland Browns at (4) Houston Texans

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC

(6) Miami Dolphins OR Pittsburgh Steelers OR Buffalo Bills at (3) Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET on Peacock

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers OR Buffalo Bills at (2) Buffalo Bills OR Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Bye: (1) Baltimore Ravens

Divisional round: Jan. 20 and 21

There will be four divisional-round games, two on Jan. 20, and two on Jan. 21. Game times to come at a later date. What we know so far:

In the NFC, the 1-seed 49ers will host the team with the lowest seed.

In the AFC, the 1-seed Ravens will host the team with the lowest seed.

Conference championships: Jan. 28

The NFC and AFC championship games will be played at the homes of the highest remaining seeds for each conference.

The NFC Championship Game will be on Fox on Jan. 28, with the game time to be announced at a later date.

The AFC Championship Game will be on CBS on Jan. 28, with the game time to be announced at a later date.

Super Bowl LVIII: Feb. 11

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. The game will air on CBS. Usher will perform during the halftime show.