FRISCO, Texas -- Concerned about their depth at offensive line and linebacker heading into the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys are working out two familiar faces Tuesday -- tackle/guard La'el Collins and linebacker Damien Wilson -- according to multiple sources.

Collins started 71 of 74 games with the Cowboys from 2015 to 2021 at left guard and right tackle before signing with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022. Wilson was a fourth-round pick in 2015 and started 22 games before playing with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl, Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers.

The Cowboys have concerns along their offensive line with left guard Tyler Smith suffering a torn plantar fascia in his left foot in last week's win against the Detroit Lions, although coach Mike McCarthy said there is a chance he could play in the Week 18 finale against the Washington Commanders.

Left tackle Tyron Smith has been dealing with a back injury, and backup tackle Chuma Edoga was on the injury report last week with a toe injury.

At linebacker, the Cowboys lost Leighton Vander Esch to a neck injury in October and have used Damone Clark and Markquese Bell, a converted safety, as their top linebackers. Last week, they cut Rashaan Evans to make room for offensive tackle Matt Waletzko after Evans' arrest on a marijuana possession charge.

Collins and Wilson have questions that need to be answered.

Collins suffered torn anterior cruciate, medial collateral and posterior cruciate ligaments in his left knee late last season with the Bengals. Cincinnati released him in September, although he has worked out for teams during the year.

In 2022, Wilson was arrested in Frisco, Texas, on a charge of assault with bodily injury to a family member. The NFL suspended him for four weeks under the personal conduct policy, but he would be eligible to play.