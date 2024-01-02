Panthers owner David Tepper was fined $300,000 for throwing his drink in the direction of fans at Jacksonville. (0:20)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper on Tuesday was fined $300,000 by the NFL for what the league called his "unacceptable conduct" during Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tepper was caught on video throwing a drink in the direction of Jaguars fans from his open-air suite at Jacksonville's EverBank Stadium.

"All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL," the league said in a statement.

Tepper in a statement said he is "passionate" about his team but regrets his behavior.

"I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose," he said. "I respect the NFL's code of conduct and accept the League's discipline for my behavior."

Tepper is the second-richest owner in the league with a net worth of $20.6 billion. The fine represents less than 1% of his wealth.

It is similar to the $250,000 fine former Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams received in 2009 for making an obscene gesture at Buffalo fans while celebrating a victory.

The Tepper video was posted initially on social media Sunday by Christy Honsberger after being shot from another suite. Honsberger turned down a request by ESPN to be interviewed.

The incident appeared to happen with about three minutes to play after an interception by quarterback Bryce Young, who was so frustrated after a sack early in the game that he threw a tablet on the sideline.

The loss ended Carolina's streak of 342 games (dating to 2002) without being shut out and assured the Panthers (2-14) of having the NFL's worst record, which gives the Chicago Bears (who own Carolina's pick) the top selection of the 2024 draft.

Carolina traded two first-round picks and top receiver DJ Moore to the Bears in April to move from ninth to first to select Young. Shortly after the draft, Tepper told a group of fans at Bank of America Stadium that Young would lead the Panthers to "Super Bowls."

Little has gone right since. Young has ranked as one of the worst quarterbacks statistically in the NFL. The Panthers were assured weeks ago of their sixth straight losing season since Tepper paid $2.75 billion for the organization in 2018.

Tepper has fired three head coaches in-season since 2019, including Frank Reich after a 1-10 start to this season and Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start last season.

The team has a record of 31-67 since Tepper took over.