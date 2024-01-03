Rex Ryan is upset that the Lions are facing criticism for a bad call made by the refs. (2:01)

In a video distributed Tuesday, the NFL reminded its teams that players bear the burden of ensuring they have properly reported as eligible receivers -- a clear response to last weekend's chaotic finish in the Dallas Cowboys' 20-19 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Players who wear Nos. 50-79 or 90-99 must report to the referee in order to be eligible to receive a pass. For the play in question, Lions left tackle Taylor Decker, who wears No. 68, approached referee Brad Allen to report as eligible.

"It is the responsibility of the player to be sure that change in status is clearly communicated to the referee by both a physical signal, with his hands up and down in front of his chest, and to report to the referee his intention to report as an eligible receiver," NFL senior vice president Walt Anderson said in the video.

But two other Lions offensive linemen -- tackles Dan Skipper and Penei Sewell -- also approached Allen in an attempt to confuse the Cowboys on who ultimately would be the eligible receiver. Allen did not appear to acknowledge Decker and instead declared Skipper as eligible. As a result, Decker was ineligible and had committed illegal touching when he caught what would have been a go-ahead 2-point conversion with 23 seconds remaining in the game.

Because Skipper lined up at right tackle as an eligible player, and next to tight end Sam LaPorta, the Lions also committed an illegal formation foul on the play.

Skipper said Saturday night that he had not declared himself eligible. The video does not reference a role for the referee in declaring the correct player eligible.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Allen is expected to be downgraded for the play and his crew is not expected to receive a postseason assignment. Its final game of the 2023 season will come in Saturday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens on ESPN.