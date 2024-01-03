Stephen A. Smith says Lamar Jackson is the league MVP and that he and the Ravens have a better chance of winning the Super Bowl than the 49ers. (1:02)

There is just one week remaining in the NFL regular season, and the playoff picture is taking shape.

Nine teams have clinched postseason berths, including five in the NFC: the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams. In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs are the teams that have clinched. That means five more spots are on the line in Week 18, as the playoffs begin Jan. 13.

There are four AFC teams at 9-7, including a three-way tie atop the South. In the NFC, there are teams in the current playoff field at 8-8 -- but there are two more teams on the outside looking in at 7-9.

Here is the current playoff picture for Week 18, along with the clinching scenarios for the weekend:

AFC

NFC

Week 18 playoff-clinching scenarios in the AFC

The matchup: at Indianapolis on Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

What's at stake: Houston clinches the AFC South title with a win OR a Jacksonville loss or tie.

How the Texans can clinch a playoff berth:

Houston win OR

Houston tie + Jacksonville loss + Pittsburgh loss or tie

The matchup: vs. Houston on Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

What's at stake: Indianapolis clinches the AFC South title with a win plus a Jacksonville loss or tie OR a tie plus a Jacksonville loss.

How the Colts can clinch a playoff berth:

Indianapolis win OR

Indianapolis tie + Pittsburgh loss or tie

The matchup: at Baltimore on Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

How the Steelers can clinch a playoff berth:

Pittsburgh win + Buffalo loss OR

Pittsburgh win + Jacksonville loss or tie OR

Pittsburgh win + Houston-Indianapolis tie OR

Pittsburgh tie + Jacksonville loss + Houston-Indianapolis doesn't end in tie OR

Jacksonville loss + Denver win + Houston-Indianapolis doesn't end in tie

The matchup: vs. Buffalo on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

What's at stake: Miami will clinch the AFC East title with a win or tie.

The matchup: at Miami on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

What's at stake: Buffalo will clinch the AFC East title with a win.

How the Bills can clinch a playoff berth:

Buffalo tie OR

Pittsburgh loss or tie OR

Jacksonville loss or tie OR

Houston-Indianapolis tie

The matchup: at Tennessee on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

What's at stake: Jacksonville will clinch the AFC South title with a win OR a tie plus an Indianapolis-Houston tie.

How the Jags can clinch a playoff berth:

Jacksonville tie + Pittsburgh loss or tie OR

Pittsburgh loss + Denver loss or tie + Indianapolis-Houston does not end in a tie

Week 18 playoff-clinching scenarios in the NFC

The matchup: at Washington on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

What's at stake: Dallas will clinch the NFC East title with a win OR a tie plus a Philadelphia tie OR a Philadelphia loss.

The matchup: at Carolina on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

What's at stake: Tampa Bay will clinch the NFC South title with a win OR a tie plus a New Orleans loss or tie.

How the Bucs can clinch a playoff berth:

Tampa Bay tie + Seattle loss + Green Bay loss or tie

The matchup: at New Orleans on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

What's at stake: Atlanta will clinch the NFC South title with a win plus a Tampa Bay loss.

The matchup: vs. Atlanta on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

What's at stake: New Orleans will clinch the NFC South title with a win plus a Tampa Bay loss or tie OR a tie plus a Tampa Bay loss.

How the Saints can clinch a playoff berth:

New Orleans win + Seattle loss or tie + Green Bay loss or tie OR

New Orleans tie + Seattle loss + Green Bay loss

The matchup: at Giants on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

What's at stake: Philadelphia will clinch the NFC East title with a win plus a Dallas loss or tie OR a tie plus a Dallas loss.

The matchup: at Arizona on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Seahawks can clinch a playoff berth:

Seattle win + Green Bay loss or tie OR

Seattle tie + Green Bay loss + Tampa Bay loss or tie OR

Seattle tie + Green Bay loss + New Orleans loss or tie

The matchup: vs. Chicago on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

How the Packers can clinch a playoff berth:

Green Bay win OR

Green Bay tie + Seattle loss or tie + New Orleans loss or tie OR

Green Bay tie + Seattle loss + Tampa Bay loss OR

Green Bay tie + Seattle tie + Tampa Bay loss or tie OR

Minnesota loss or tie + Seattle loss + Tampa Bay loss OR

Minnesota loss or tie + Seattle loss + New Orleans loss

The matchup: at Detroit on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Vikings can clinch a playoff berth: