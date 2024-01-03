Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting two of their best offensive players back on the practice field on Wednesday - and potentially on the field for Sunday's critical AFC South matchup in Tennessee.

The team opened the 21-day practice window for receiver Christian Kirk (core muscle injury) to return from injured reserve and head coach Doug Pederson said quarterback Trevor Lawrence (sprained right AC joint) is expected to be a limited participant in practice for the first time since he was injured against Tampa Bay on Dec. 24.

However, Pederson wouldn't go into how realistic the chances of one or both playing against the Titans - but he wouldn't rule it out, either. "It just means that he [Kirk] is getting healthy," Pederson said. "And obviously we don't want any setback, so this will be a slow, gradual process, but it'll be good to get him out there.

"... Right now he's just day to day. We've just got to see where he is at the end of the week."

Kirk hasn't played since he was hurt on the Jaguars' first offensive snap in their 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati on Dec. 4. Despite missing the last four games Kirk is still third on the team in receptions (57) and receiving yards (787).

Lawrence was hurt against the Bucs when he dove for a first down on a fourth-down run. He did not practice last week and missed the Jaguars' 26-0 victory over Carolina, snapping a streak of 49 consecutive starts dating back to when the team drafted him first overall in 2021. C.J. Beathard started in his place and completed 17 of 24 passes for 178 yards and was sacked three times.

The Jaguars (9-7) can win the AFC South by beating Tennessee (5-11) in Nashville on Sunday. That would give the Jaguars back-to-back division titles for just the second time in franchise history. They can still make the playoffs even if they lose to the Titans but would need help from several other teams.