Which Panthers coaches are most likely to return for 2024?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Heading into Sunday's season finale, the Carolina Panthers are assured of the NFL's worst record, owner David Tepper has a reputation issue after being fined $300,000 by the NFL for tossing a drink at Jacksonville Jaguars fans, the future of general manager Scott Fitterer is in limbo and quarterback Bryce Young is having a historically miserable rookie season.

It's a mess.

Next for the Panthers (2-14) -- after facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox) -- is a search for their next coach.

Multiple league executive and coaching sources believe Tepper's drink toss, along with six consecutive losing seasons and his history of being impatient with head coaches, will have an impact on the search.

They also believe there are current Carolina assistants who could help the next staff.

Frank Reich, fired after a 1-10 start to his first season with Carolina, kept special teams coach Chris Tabor and offensive line coach James Campen from the previous staff put together by Matt Rhule, who was fired after a 1-4 start last season.

Both could be kept by the next coach, particularly Tabor, who has served as the interim coach since Reich's dismissal. Tepper likes Tabor, and special teams have been solid for the most part.

Campen might be a harder sell. The offensive line has allowed Young to be sacked 59 times, second most in the NFL behind Sam Howell (61) of the Washington Commanders. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, the sixth pick of the 2022 draft, has been responsible for 18 of those, per ESPN Analytics. Campen's inability to develop Ekwonu won't help his case.

But multiple sources believe some of this staff will be kept, particularly if Tepper hires a young offensive coordinator from another team to become the fourth head coach since 2019, as league and team sources close to the situation say will be the focus.

Let's break it down to three categories:

Strongest cases to be kept

Chris Tabor (interim head coach/special teams coordinator)

Despite Sunday's 26-0 loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars, he has done an admirable job of keeping players focused on giving it their all with little to play for. That Tepper had the confidence to keep Tabor from Rhule's staff and make him the interim coach speaks volumes. Last season's interim, Steve Wilks (now defensive coordinator for the 49ers), was in the mix to become head coach, but since Tabor isn't expected to get that chance, Tepper may keep him as the special teams coordinator.

Ejiro Evero (defensive coordinator)

The Panthers rank third in the NFL in yards allowed per game (298.1), which is impressive since the inept offense has consistently put the defense in bad situations. Evero is highly regarded as a head-coaching candidate after the job he did as the DC for the Denver Broncos last season and Carolina this season. If the Panthers hire a young offensive coordinator as coach -- like Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions, Bobby Slowik of the Houston Texans, Brian Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles or Frank Smith of the Miami Dolphins -- that person will have to put together an entire staff. Having Evero and some of his staff in place would simplify and provide continuity to a unit that needs it. "I don't think they should touch the defense at all,'' Panthers linebacker Brian Burns recently said.

Dom Capers (senior defensive consultant)

Capers was also with Evero at Denver and Green Bay. There's a comfort between the two, as they use the 3-4 scheme Capers has mastered. It might also benefit the new coach to have somebody with head-coaching experience on his staff. Capers was the head coach for the Panthers (1995-1998) and Texans (2002-2005). He also has familiarity with Detroit's Johnson, as they were with the Lions in 2021.

Todd Wash (defensive line)

If Evero stays, Wash is a candidate to stay with him. Wash developed 2020 first-round pick Derrick Brown into a Pro Bowl-caliber tackle/end this season. With 96 tackles, Brown needs only three to have the most by an NFL defensive lineman since 1994. Wash was with Evero in Denver and came into the league with him at Tampa Bay in 2007 as defensive quality control coaches under Jon Gruden.

Possibilities to be kept

Peter Hansen (linebackers)

He also came with Evero from Denver, so there is continuity here that players like Burns seek. Plus, the linebackers, particularly Frankie Luvu, have been solid.

Bert Watts (safeties)

He too came with Evero and Capers from Denver, so he has a good grasp of the 3-4 defense.

James Campen (offensive line)

This season has been a disaster, but Campen remains highly respected around the league -- starting with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. During his time in Green Bay with Rodgers, Campen worked with seven Pro Bowl linemen.

Longshots to be kept

Thomas Brown (offensive coordinator)

Tepper likes Brown. He was the playcaller for both of Young's wins this season, but they came on walk-off field goals after the offense failed to score a touchdown. He's considered a rising star. He interviewed for the head-coaching job with the Texans last year. Leadership is his strength. However, the dismal offense this season -- in addition to in-house arguments over the direction the offense should go, according to sources close to the situation -- may hurt Brown's progression through the coaching ranks. He may also have too strong of a personality for a young offensive-minded head coach trying to establish his own identity.

Anybody else on the offensive staff

It really will be a hard sell for anybody on this side of the ball, as they rank last in the NFL in total offense (269.4 YPG) and second-to-last in scoring (14.8 PPG). The lack of development of Young was a big reason Reich and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown were fired. The next coach likely will bring in his own offensive staff to turn the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner around.