BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland will rest several key players in Sunday's regular-season finale at Cincinnati, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday.

Cleveland is locked into the 5 seed in the AFC playoffs and will face the winner of the AFC South division in the first round of the postseason.

Stefanski said that quarterback Joe Flacco would be among the players who rest Sunday.

Jeff Driskel, whom the Browns signed over the weekend, will get the start at quarterback instead.

"We've earned this opportunity," Stefanski said of resting players. "We're going to utilize it."

Driskel will be the fifth quarterback to start for the Browns this season, joining Flacco, Deshaun Watson, PJ Walker and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.