TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday he expected Kyler Murray would be his quarterback next season from the time he was hired in February.

The comments came a day after Gannon said during his weekly spot on KMVP 98.7 that "there is no doubt" that Murray will be Arizona's quarterback in 2024 and called Murray, as he has in the past, "our franchise quarterback."

"I've been convicted since I got here," Gannon said during his news conference Wednesday. "What the guy's done for us, the player that he is, the person that he is, the competitor that he is, I kind of chuckled. That's been my view for, since I got here."

Gannon went on to say Wednesday that Murray has "done everything I asked since I got there."

The two quickly developed a relationship after Gannon was hired and while Murray was rehabbing his right knee after tearing his ACL in December 2022.

It carried over to when Murray returned this season. The two work through game film on plane rides back to Arizona and then talk on the phone during their drives home.

"It's the relationship we've got, man," Murray said in November. "Anytime. If I'm watching the game or if he's watching the game or if he's got something on his mind about something he wants to run by me. I love the fact that he feels -- he doesn't have to tell me anything -- the fact that he comes to me and just thinks that my opinion matters means a lot.

"It's a relationship that we've built. He trusts me and I trust him, so it's been great."

Gannon has been "kind of" surprised by the public doubt that Murray would be Arizona's starter next season.

Why?

"You guys watch the tape, don't you?" he said.