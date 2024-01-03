SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. -- Firefighters were called to battle a fire at the home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

It was unclear what caused the fire at the 9,000-plus square-foot Berkshire Court house, but team officials said Hill was made aware of the incident during Wednesday's practice and left to attend to the matter.

Nobody living at the home was harmed. Local station WSVN 7 News helicopters showed Hill outside the home with his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, and mother, Anesha Sanchez.

Firefighters appeared to quickly locate the source of the fire and get it under control. WSVN 7 News also showed a large amount of smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water.

Hill moved into the home in 2022 shortly after he was traded to the Dolphins by the Kansas City Chiefs and signed a four-year, $120 million contract.

Hill, 29, has a league-leading 1,717 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches. No NFL player has more receiving yards than Hill's 3,427 since joining the Dolphins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.