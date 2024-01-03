Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- After suffering a stinger in the fourth quarter of the Buffalo Bills' win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, quarterback Josh Allen said that he's "good to go" ahead of the team's game at the Miami Dolphins and that he is not affected "at all" by the injury.

Allen was listed as full participant in the team's walk-through on Wednesday with the neck injury, in addition to a right finger injury. He has not missed a start since his rookie season.

"Still sore, we'll continue to take it one day at a time," coach Sean McDermott said of Allen's neck injury. "But I anticipate him playing."

The neck injury took place on Allen's final play in the game vs. the Patriots as he rushed for four yards to secure a first down and basically end the game. Backup quarterback Kyle Allen came in for the final two plays to kneel out the clock in victory formation.

The winner of the Bills-Dolphins game Sunday night will clinch the AFC East division title and the No. 2 seed in the AFC. While Miami has already clinched a playoff spot, if the Bills lose, they will need some help from the rest of the AFC to make the postseason. A Steelers loss or tie to the Ravens, a Jaguars loss or tie to the Titans or a tie between the Texans Colts would clinch a playoff berth for the Bills. The Bills would also make the postseason with a tie against Miami.

Allen is coming off his first game of the season without throwing a passing touchdown. He has 12 straight games with two or more passing touchdowns against the Dolphins, including playoffs, the longest streak against a single opponent in NFL history.

The Bills have won four straight games and are looking to secure a fourth straight division title.

"We've talked about this for the last five, six weeks of how our season can go and what we want to do and what we want to accomplish and everything that we want to accomplish is still in front of us," Allen said. "But again, it's going to take a group effort in all three phases to go get a victory on Sunday in a hostile environment."