GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander wasn't expecting the one-game suspension that the team handed down last week, but he believes both sides might be in a better spot because of it.

Alexander, the NFL's highest-paid cornerback at $21 million a year, was suspended for last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings after he anointed himself a game captain against the Carolina Panthers and nearly botched the pre-game coin toss.

Coach Matt LaFleur said that wasn't the only thing that led to the suspension in what has been an injury-filled year for the former All Pro cornerback but would not say whether Alexander had been fined for other missteps previously this season.

"Yeah, I was surprised by the suspension," Alexander said Wednesday following his first practice back with the team. "I thought maybe I'd get fined."

Alexander insisted the suspension has not marred the relationship between the two sides.

"I think if anything, it improved it," Alexander said.

Alexander said the biggest thing he took away from it was that there needs to be better communication between him and both the coaching staff and general manager Brian Gutekunst.

"Yeah, I think it was definitely something to learn from," Alexander said. "There's definitely things that I could have improved upon during that week to help with communication. Moving forward, that won't happen again."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur wouldn't say if Alexander will return to the starting lineup for Sunday's regular season finale against the Chicago Bears, a game the Packers have to win to make the playoffs.

"I'm not going to get into too many of the specifics, you guys will find out later in the week," LaFleur said. "But I will say that it was great to have him back, we had a great conversation on Monday, and I think he's ready to go."

Alexander has battled back and shoulder problems that have limited him to six games this season. The Packers also played last week without cornerback Eric Stokes, who was placed on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury. Instead the Packers started rookie Carrington Valentine and Corey Ballentine at cornerback against the Vikings.

Packers receiver Christian Watson could also return this week after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury. He practiced on Wednesday for the first time since the injury.