DETROIT -- Saturday's controversial 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys still doesn't sit well with Detroit Lions fans.

It has been enough of an outrage that billboards have been spotted flashing "DECKER REPORTED" and the Lions' current 11-5 record crossed out and changed to "12-4" in metro Detroit alongside Interstate 75 and I-696 from an anonymous donor.

The messages are a response to a potential game-winning 2-point conversion by offensive lineman Taylor Decker being negated by an illegal touching penalty. Officials determined that Decker did not report as eligible.

Dan Campbell urged fans to move past the play, but the viral billboards are suggesting otherwise.

Detroit, never change. 😂



There are several of these billboards around metro Detroit along I-75 and 696. pic.twitter.com/Bx7VZbFtWg — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) January 3, 2024

"Don't buy into that," Campbell said Monday. "Don't live in that world, man. That will just pull you down. And if it makes you feel any better, the NFL is against every team, all right. Because look, I was at New Orleans, so I know what that feels like.

"And, but you know what? We walked away. Even in that game, we had chances to win before all that happened, but that one ended it. That was it, man. We walked away, packed our bags and left.

"This one, we got a taste of what that's like, but we've still got a chance. We haven't even started the tournament. So, I think it's a blessing. And I would tell fans, 'Don't do it. Don't even believe that.' We're just getting started."