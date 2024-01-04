Open Extended Reactions

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson tailback Will Shipley is giving up his college eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

Shipley announced his decision on social media Wednesday night. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound junior from Weddington, North Carolina, in 2022 became the only player selected to the all-Atlantic Coast Conference first team as a runner, an all-purpose player and a specialist.

"I am grateful for the last three years and am excited to see what the future holds," Shipley said on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

Shipley finished his Clemson career with 2,747 yards and 31 touchdowns on the ground. He also had 85 career receptions and two receiving touchdowns.

He ran for 827 yards and five touchdowns this season as Clemson won its final five games to finish 9-4.

Shipley chose to play in Clemson's 38-35 Gator Bowl win over Kentucky last week, and it looked as if it might cost him, as he was carted off the field after stumbling and somersaulting out of bounds after a 60-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter. But an MRI showed no structural damage in his left leg.