HOUSTON -- In the waning seconds against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik had a hunch.

The Texans were on the Buccaneers' 15-yard line trailing 37-33 with 10 seconds remaining. Based on his analytical data, Slowik knew Bucs coach Todd Bowles would be in Cover 4. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, who's also the defensive playcaller, runs a similar Cover 4-based defensive approach as Bowles, so Slowik knew how to attack what he had seen countless times in practice.

Slowik dialed up a double post concept with receivers Noah Brown and Tank Dell lined up close to each other. Brown's objective was to occupy the safety and have Dell one-on-one with cornerback Carlton Davis III.

When quarterback C.J. Stroud caught the snap, the defensive coverage unfolded precisely how Slowik anticipated, and Dell quickly got open for the game-winning touchdown. Stroud's final throw capped a historic afternoon. He set a rookie record for passing yards with 470 -- passing Andrew Luck (433).

That was one of Stroud's most memorable throws in his rookie season, but it signified how a playcaller and player are in lockstep.

"The most empowering thing for a coordinator is when you call the right play and get exactly what you want and the quarterback throws it on time -- exactly where it needs to be," Slowik told ESPN. "And that happens on repeat with C.J. It feels like almost never this year has there been a [play] where it was wide open and we missed it."

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, left, brought Bobby Slowik with him to Houston from the San Francisco 49ers to be his offensive coordinator when he took the job in the offseason. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

SLOWIK'S TIME WITH the San Francisco 49ers led him to Houston. The first-time playcaller joined the 49ers staff in a defensive quality control role in 2017 under coach Kyle Shanahan as he knew Shanahan from their time with the Washington Commanders from 2010 to 2013.

Eventually, Shanahan moved Slowik to offensive assistant in 2019. He was then elevated to pass game coordinator in 2022 after serving as an offensive passing game specialist in 2021.

Slowik came over from the 49ers with Ryans, who was the defensive coordinator in San Francisco, when he took over as coach in Houston last offseason.

"Bobby was as talented as anyone I've ever worked with," Shanahan said. "I didn't want to lose him at all. DeMeco knew that he was special. DeMeco and he had a close bond together because they both were [quality control coaches]."

Slowik and Stroud changed the dynamic of a Texans offense that struggled the last two seasons. The unit ranked last in points per game (15.8) and yards per game (280.8), along with having the second-worst QBR (34.3).

"He's letting it go when it needs to be let go and puts the ball exactly where it needs to be," Slowik said. "It builds so much confidence for me as a playcaller and our relationship."

Stroud missed Weeks 15 and 16 with a concussion, but with him under center this season, the offense has averaged 22.4 points (tied for 13th) and 351 yards (10th). Before the concussion, Stroud came into Week 14 leading the NFL in passing yards as well.

That's the latest in a season that any rookie has entered a week leading the NFL in passing yards since the 1970 merger, according to ESPN's Stats & Information.

"The offense has done a really nice job all throughout the year, starting with Bobby, as he's led the offense through many different guys being in," Ryans said. "It's not always the way you would like to have it, but he's found a way to put our playmakers in a position to make plays."

Slowik began building the offense around Stroud after the Texans made him the No. 2 pick in April. The scheme is a version of Shanahan's West Coast offense that heavily emphasizes timing, anticipation, ball placement and footwork.

"Accuracy is definitely something you either have it or you don't. And C.J. has it," Ryans said in November. "We're thankful that he has it. You can try to coach it as much as you want to, but it has to be that natural throwing ability."

Slowik and Stroud are among the reasons why the Texans (9-7) will finish with a winning record for the first time since 2019 -- which is also the last time they reached the playoffs.

The Texans are in a win-and-in scenario to make the playoffs as they travel to face the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) in Week 18 on Saturday (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+).

"[Slowik] helped me tremendously," Stroud said. "He's one of the people I appreciate because he's honest with me. He holds me accountable game in and game out, no matter how good people say [I played] -- he always has a coaching point or two to hit, and he's always honest, which I appreciate."

SLOWIK BEGAN CHALLENGING Stroud, even when he wasn't a Texan.

They met during Stroud's pre-draft visit, where Slowik coached him during the meeting and, at times, challenged him. They reviewed the film from Stroud at Ohio State and discussed the good, the bad and the ugly.

Slowik wanted to see how Stroud reacted to honest feedback, and Slowik was pleased with how his quarterback of the future responded.

Stroud's competitive nature and ability to process and recall plays were impressive. His responses -- verbally and physically -- were equally good.

"The big thing when I was coaching him was you could tell by his mannerisms that he was trying to absorb, learn and implement," Slowik said. "The things I was saying he was going to go train somewhere and try to put into action."

Slowik remembers how detailed Stroud was in breaking down plays, walking him through specifics from the offense and defense.

When Stroud was drafted, Slowik had a plan in place. The offense would have pure progression reads, which doesn't always require the quarterback to know everything the defense is doing.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud talks with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

An AFC defensive coach told ESPN that pure progression is harder to defend "because defensive disguise doesn't matter as much."

Sometimes, Stroud is reading a defender or a spot on the field, and progressions can have up to five options within the read. That flexibility aids Stroud with pre- and post-snap recognition when defenses try to disguise their look.

"You don't need to have all the answers to the test, but you can have the clues before the snap," Slowik said. "You can trust your scheme, and you can trust the players we're getting the ball to help give you the answer during the play. That's where I think -- like I said -- across the NFL, [pure progression] has been powerful."

PASSING CONCEPTS FOR Stroud have been a staple for the Texans' offense. Ryans makes suggestions with Slowik about the game plan, but he doesn't get too involved.

One concept that's worked is play-action, as they've run it 154 times, 12th most, and Stroud has been lethal. He's third in yards (1,166) and fourth in passer rating (112) when running play-action.

The Texans' longest offensive touchdown this season came off play-action versus the Buccaneers for 75 yards. In the first half, the Texans mustered only 10 points and needed a big play to open up the second half.

Slowik wanted to observe how the Bucs' linebackers played and see if the play fake would create enough space for his receivers one-on-one with the safeties and cornerback.

Slowik saw the linebackers were shooting the gaps aggressively enough to call the play, and in the first play of the half, he called Noah Brown's number.

"Anytime you get the linebackers to bite down and be one-on-one with either safety or corner, it's advantageous," Brown told ESPN. "I think Bobby is good at getting us in those situations."

The Texans will be without Brown against the Colts because of a back injury, which means they will be without their second- and third-leading receivers after Tank Dell went down with a season-ending injury in Week 13.

Stroud said Slowik has been "a tremendous help" to his transition and success in the NFL, but Slowik understands Stroud's talent and instincts are the reason his offense has been so effective this season.

"There's a significant number of off-schedule plays ... he's made that were really poor playcalls by me," Slowik said. "We wouldn't get the right look ... and he just went outside the structure and made some really nice throws."

As the Texans prepare for the last four quarters of the regular season, Ryans does not take Slowik for granted. The stakes in Week 18 are a testament to the work the trio of first-timers has put in to position a franchise that has won 11 games in the previous three seasons for a playoff push.

"Bobby is just a guy who is very detail-oriented in everything that he does. ... I'm happy to have Bobby onboard," Ryans said. "He's done a great job all year. We wouldn't be here where we are standing today without Bobby and his entire staff."

San Francisco 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.