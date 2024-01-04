Stephen A. Smith explains why he expects nothing short of a win for the Dallas Cowboys over the Washington Commanders. (1:39)

Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not about to pull an "I told you so."

Last year at this time, most of the talk about Prescott centered around his interceptions. He would end up tied for the league lead in interceptions with 15 despite missing five games with a broken right thumb.

With one game left this season, Prescott has eight interceptions and leads the league with 32 touchdown passes in 16 games.

"At that time last year, I knew this is who I am, just as I talked about then," Prescott said. "Some things were tough, balls weren't going exactly the way I wanted to, some crazy bounces here and there, and some tight throws that weren't working in my favor. And then your occasional bad interception, which is still happening this year.

"For me, it's just about staying true to myself, keep working and not allowing other people's opinions -- critics really -- affect my game or the way that I approach this."

Prescott's interception percentage (1.4%) is the second lowest of his career. He was 0.9% as a rookie in 2016 when he had 23 touchdown passes and four interceptions. Last season, his interception rate was 3.8%.

Dak Prescott career stats Season G TD INT Int% 2016 16 23 4 0.9% 2017 16 22 13 2.7% 2018 16 22 8 1.5% 2019 16 30 11 1.8% 2020 5 9 4 1.8% 2021 16 37 10 1.7% 2022 12 23 15 3.8% 2023 16 32 8 1.4%

Prescott is third in interception percentage behind Houston's C.J. Stroud (1.1%) and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett (1.2%). Stroud has missed two games and attempted 473 passes. Pickett has missed four games and attempted 324 passes.

Prescott has 554 pass attempts in 16 starts.

In training camp, Prescott made a statement: "I am going to lessen my interception numbers. That is a guarantee."

With seven fewer interceptions despite already playing four more games, he has followed through.

Other than his second season (2.7%) and last season (3.8%), Prescott has not had an interception rate above 1.8%.

"Probably one of the most important statistics in quarterback play," coach Mike McCarthy said of interception rate. "[A figure of] 1.7 or less will win it annually for you, if you're looking for a benchmark or a goal."

Prescott's play has shown 2022 was an anomaly.

"I think so," McCarthy said. "I think if you go back and look at his history I think that would be accurate."

If Prescott ends up leading the NFL in touchdown passes, he would be the first Cowboys quarterback to hold that mark outright. Roger Staubach tied for the league lead with 23 in 1973.

San Francisco's Brock Purdy is second in the NFL this season with 31 touchdown passes, and he will not play in the 49ers' finale. Green Bay's Jordan Love is third with 30 and is playing a win-and-in game for a playoff berth. Prescott and the Cowboys are fighting for the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

"It's numbers. It's stats. It's part of it. That's why I don't get caught up in that stuff," Prescott said. "A lot of great quarterbacks were injured this year, unfortunately. I just worked to be my best each and every day and make sure the guys around me are [working too]. Numbers are numbers, I don't get caught up in them."