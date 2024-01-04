Open Extended Reactions

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean, a unanimous All-America selection despite missing the final few games with a lower leg injury, declared for the NFL draft on Thursday.

"These past three years have been filled with memories that will last a lifetime," DeJean posted to X (formerly Twitter). "Putting on the black and gold and playing in Kinnick Stadium has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid and it has been everything I expected and more.

"... What that being said, I am declaring for the 2024 NFL draft."

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projects DeJean as the No. 13 overall prospect for the draft as well as the top draft-eligible cornerback.

DeJean, a native of Odebolt, Iowa, had two interceptions and five pass breakups in 10 games, while not allowing a touchdown in 388 snaps of coverage. He also excelled as a returner, averaging 11.5 yards on punt returns while returning a 70-yarder for a touchdown against Michigan State while having another against Minnesota overturned because of what officials deemed an invalid fair catch signal.

He suffered the injury in practice in mid-November and missed Iowa's final two regular-season games as well as the Big Ten championship.