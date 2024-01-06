What happened to Tony Pollard and Cowboys' rushing attack?

Marcus Spears weighs in on whether the Commanders will upset the Cowboys and says if they do, he'll refuse to come to work. (1:07)

FRISCO, Texas -- Tony Pollard is 65 yards away from reaching 1,000 in his first season as the Dallas Cowboys' lead running back. He is averaging 4 yards per carry. His 288 touches are sixth most in the league. Of his 935 rushing yards, 673 have come after contact.

But as Week 18 against the Washington Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox) approaches, and the playoffs after that, Pollard is not pleased with how his individual season has gone.

"I thought I would probably have a better year than I am now," Pollard said. "Where we are as far as playoffs and rankings, I couldn't complain with everything in front of us."

The Cowboys are averaging 111.8 rushing yards per game, good for 14th in the NFL. The Cowboys finished the pandemic-riddled season of 2020 as the 17th-ranked run offense, and the last time they finished outside the top 10 before that was in 2013.

If the Cowboys do not have a 100-yard rusher against Washington, it would be just the ninth season in team history with one or fewer such games by a player and the first since 2012 (Pollard had 122 yards in Week 3). It's worth noting that long-time lead back Ezekiel Elliott (now with the Patriots) didn't have a 100-yard rushing performance in his final 30 games with the team (including playoffs).

But it's not just a Cowboys' issue. Entering Week 18, there have been 74 100-yard rushing games this season by individual players, which would be the fewest in a season since 1991 (79), according to ESPN Stats & Information.

With the playoffs approaching, the Cowboys' top offensive focus is getting the running game right.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said the staff has taken extra time in trying to figure out where they can improve.

"We don't have concerns about our running game," Schottenheimer said. "There's certainly things we need to clean up. There's no question about that. We're aware of that. Again, do we have the pieces to be successful? Absolutely. Are there things we're going to tighten up? For sure."

Knowing there is a problem and fixing the problem are two different things. It is not as if the Cowboys can completely scrap the running game plan they installed last spring and do something different.

The issue isn't related to any specific running back or part of the offensive line. One play could be the back not seeing the hole. Another could be a poor combination block. Another might be the defense simply having a good call against that play.

In last week's win against the Detroit Lions, the Cowboys had 62 yards on 21 carries. Eleven of those carries went for no gain or negative yardage. The Lions often had more defenders than the Cowboys could block.

"A big part of our discussion on Monday was the number of runs we had against empty pressure looks. We didn't give our guys great looks in that particular phase of the game," coach Mike McCarthy said. "The numbers were excessive.

"I think it's definitely something you want to experience during the season because we've actually done very well against empty, but the last couple of weeks, we're a little bit of an empty pressure magnet right now. ... It's good for us. It's made us really knuckle down and review some things and just apply more reps in that area."

The Cowboys have not topped 100 yards rushing as a team in three straight games. They had 89 yards on 20 carries in the Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills and 97 yards on 25 carries in the Week 16 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

"It's not a secret. It's been a little up and down, right?" All-Pro right guard Zack Martin said. "That starts with us up front, and the big thing is we've got to eliminate the negative runs ... It's hard to call plays, it's hard to play quarterback when you're in those second-and-long situations. Just getting back to the basics and making sure we're having positive plays every time we get those runs called."

Perhaps the Commanders will offer the Cowboys a chance to get right. Washington's run defense is ranked 25th in the NFL, giving up 126.5 yards per game. In their past four games, teams have rushed for 184, 164, 196 and 123 yards, with each team running it more than 30 times. They have allowed seven rushing touchdowns in their past four games.

In the first meeting with the Commanders (Week 12), the Cowboys ran 18 times for 100 yards in their 45-10 win. Pollard had 13 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown.

It's too late to change what the running game has been for most of the regular season, but it's not too late to change what it can be for the playoffs.

"Definitely," Pollard said. "It's one game at a time, so one game can definitely get everything going."