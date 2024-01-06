Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins' defense will look a bit different Sunday.

In a winner-take-all matchup for the AFC East against the Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m., E.T., NBC), the Dolphins will be missing at least three defensive starters against a team and quarterback that has tormented them over the past five seasons.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has found more success against the Dolphins than any other opponent, throwing for 3,004 yards and 31 touchdowns against 5 interceptions, while adding 571 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns in 11 regular season games. Including playoffs, he's thrown multiple touchdowns in 12 straight games against Miami, the longest streak against a single opponent in NFL history.

The Dolphins will have to contain him without their top two pass-rushers in Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, as well as starting cornerback Xavien Howard.

"Allen is just a beast of a guy, a physical specimen like John Elway was in the mid-80s to the mid-90s," Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. "He's just bigger, faster, cannon for an arm, tough."

Filling in at outside linebacker are Andrew Van Ginkel, who has started in place of Phillips since Week 13, and Melvin Ingram and Emmanuel Ogbah, who Fangio said will operate as a tandem rotation to replace Chubb.

While Miami's depth takes a hit with those three thrust into larger roles, Van Ginkel, Ingram and Ogbah have a combined 116.5 career sacks, including more than 40, apiece for Ogbah and Ingram.

While Van Ginkel and Ogbah have been on the team all season, Ingram was recently signed as a free agent after spending the 2022 season with the Dolphins. The three-time Pro Bowler said it isn't tough for him to be thrown into a game of this magnitude after only playing two games this season, and noted how fortunate the team is to have a stable of pass-rushers behind Chubb and Phillips.

"That's a blessing for a team to have that," Ingram said. "We have a lot of guys here that can play football. It's a next-man-up mentality. We don't plan to skip no beats."

Josh Allen has victimized the Dolphins more than any other team in the NFL, but Miami will need to stop that trend to win the AFC East. Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

In the secondary, Fangio said he expects Eli Apple to fill into Howard's role if he misses Sunday's game with the foot injury he suffered in Week 17.

Apple struggled in last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, allowing 104 yards on 3 catches as the nearest defender. Fangio said that despite the recent performance, Apple brings a particular skill set as a veteran.

"I think Eli recently has played better than he did earlier in the season," Fangio said. "He's a veteran. There's know-how. He knows his limitations. He knows who he's covering. He knows the strength and weaknesses of whatever we're playing and does a good job adjusting."

With a win, the Dolphins will capture their first AFC East title since 2008 and secure up to two playoff home games. A loss drops them to the sixth seed, where they're locked into a trip to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC wild-card round.

To win the division, Miami must beat a team that it has lost to in 10 of its past 12 meetings, including playoffs. Head coach Mike McDaniel, who is 1-2 against the Bills, said his team has been able to compartmentalize and learn from previous results against Buffalo, and its losses this season, in general.

"This team, I think does a pretty good job of understanding that each game is won in itself," McDaniel said. "I think it's one of the reasons this team has been able to minimize losing streaks to one loss all season, is you understand that this is a tough game in an unbelievable league, and you have to earn everything you get. Then sometimes you are naturally humbled, but in that process, I haven't seen anybody literally waver or blink.

"They have full expectations to put their best foot forward for this game, whatever day that is."