Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have placed linebacker Anthony Walker on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Walker, who underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Dec. 21 and had missed Cleveland's past three games, will be out until at least the Super Bowl. Sione Takitaki has been starting in his place, and Cleveland filled Walker's roster spot by calling up defensive end Sam Kamara from the practice squad.

A defensive captain, Walker had 44 tackles and two fumble recoveries during the regular season. He also suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 3 of the 2022 season.

The Browns have already clinched the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs and will face the winner of the AFC South in the wild-card round.