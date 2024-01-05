Open Extended Reactions

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is questionable to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and will be a game-time decision, according to coach Dennis Allen.

Kamara sprained an ankle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and has missed the entire practice week, but could still potentially play, Allen said Friday.

The Saints have activated other players -- such as defensive end Cameron Jordan and Chris Olave -- after they missed all or part of a practice week.

"He's one of those guys that is so valuable to our team that we're going to go all the way up to game time to see where he's at," Allen said. "He's made improvement throughout the week and we'll just wait until game time to make a decision on that."

Allen said defensive end Payton Turner, who has not played since Week 1, will be activated off injured reserve this week and is questionable to play against the Falcons.

If Kamara can't play, then Jamaal Williams or rookie Kendre Miller will take his snaps. Miller, who has missed several games with an ankle injury, missed Friday's practice with an illness.

Kamara has played in 13 games this season and carried the ball 180 times for 694 yards, which would be a career low if he does not play Sunday. He has 75 catches for 466 yards, with five rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

New Orleans can clinch the NFC South with a win Sunday and a loss or tie by Tampa Bay, or by tying Atlanta coupled with a loss by the Buccaneers. The Saints can also clinch a wild-card spot with a win or tie, but would need help from Seattle and Green Bay.