Denver Broncos' Week 18 game bookends a tumultuous season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos opened the 2023 season Sept. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders with some questions, a dash of uncertainty and the search for hope in tow.

They will also bookend their season Sunday against the Raiders -- but with even more questions, uncertainty and elusive hopes.

"Now that you mention it -- I didn't even think about that -- you know, it just kind of comes, it's just actually ironic because it's something that we talk about all the time on the field," seventh-year safety Justin Simmons said when asked about all the ups and downs he's seen as the longest-tenured Broncos' player. "Expect the unexpected, prepare for every situation, you know, you never know when the adversity is going to hit and what it's going to look like.

"It's not anything that this team can't handle.''

Perhaps, but the season began with coach Sean Payton affirming he could win with Russell Wilson at quarterback and will end with Wilson on the bench and Jarrett Stidham behind center.

The most important touch points on the most curious of journeys:

The opener

The Broncos extinguished much of the preseason optimism in the 17-16 loss at home to the Raiders. Wilson threw two touchdown passes, but the Broncos gained 260 yards and their defense couldn't prevent the Raiders from going 75 yards in the fourth quarter for a game-winning touchdown drive.

"We didn't make enough plays,'' Payton said after the loss, a sentiment he would reiterate often in 2023.

The Broncos then stomped the final embers of optimism out the following week when they blew a 21-3 halftime lead at home against the Washington Commanders.

For the first time in franchise history, Denver lost two straight home games to start the season.

Historically 'embarrassing'

Rock bottom came in Week 3 with a 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Miami had 726 yards of offense (the second-highest total in a game in league history), 350 of that rushing and it was the first time since 1966 an NFL team surrendered 70 points.

Payton could be heard yelling through the locker room walls postgame and players were left to sift through the football wreckage of an 0-3 start.

"Obviously that was embarrassing ... tough to watch,'' Payton said.

The climb out

The Broncos eventually dug themselves out and into playoff contention thanks to a huge defensive turnaround.

A 19-8 loss Oct. 12 to Kansas City dropped the Broncos to 1-5, but they held the Chiefs to a touchdown and four field goals. That game started a stretch of eight games when the Broncos went 6-2, snapped a 16-game losing streak to the Chiefs and held opponents to 16 points per game.

After a 24-7 win over the Chargers that pushed them to 7-6 and squarely in the postseason hunt, Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell said, "It's about doing the right thing, getting our fits right, just playing the way we knew we could play.''

Sideline blowup, late-game meltdown

Six days later it was the shout heard 'round the social media world. Payton had watched his offense, which has been one of the league's worst in goal-to-go situations all season (they're now 31st), fail to score on a first-and-goal from the Detroit 9-yard line in the third quarter of the blowout loss to the Lions.

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin was stopped at the 1-yard line on second down, followed by Javonte Williams' failed rush on third down. And though replays appeared to show both players scored, Payton challenged neither play.

Broncos fullback Michael Burton then scored on fourth down, but it was nullified by a rare offensive offside penalty by guard Quinn Meinerz. Standing next to Wilson, Payton erupted as the prime-time cameras caught it all.

Couple that with the Broncos' late-game bobble against the New England Patriots the following week -- the Patriots went 43 yards in the game's final minute on a drive Payton called two timeouts to stop the clock when it appeared New England was initially playing for overtime -- and the table was set for Payton's biggest decision of his Broncos tenure.

The change

Payton's decision to bench Wilson the days that followed could reverberate for seasons to come. With Stidham behind center, they defeated the Chargers on Sunday even though they were officially eliminated from the playoff race.

Eight consecutive seasons without a playoff trip, Stidham as their 12th starting quarterback since the beginning of the 2016 season and a trip to Las Vegas will close it all out.

It all could end 9-8 for the Broncos with a win -- the team's first winning season since 2016.

"I think getting to nine wins is important, and I think it's important for our players to understand that,'' Payton said this week. "There's a ton of these peaks and valleys during any NFL season. ... It just comes with everyone, and certainly we've had our fair share, and finishing strong is important.''