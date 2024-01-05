Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to practice Friday after spending the past two days away from the team following a fire at his home.

Hill's mansion in Southwest Ranches, Florida caught fire Wednesday while he was at the team facility; he was immediately granted permission to tend to the matter.

Everyone who was in the home was able to exit safely. An investigation into the fire by the Davie Fire Rescue Department determined it was started by a child playing with a cigarette lighter in a bedroom.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said that his own home was robbed nearly 20 years ago, and while he can't empathize with exactly what Hill is going through, he understands the feeling of your home being violated.

"There was a feeling of violation. Your home is burning, then you go back and see it -- there's a loss there," McDaniel said Friday. "Yes, thankfully there's insurance but it's not as easy as that. It's a life adjustment, immediately. That's your safe place, your home that he is now dealing with ... It's a major stressor for sure. Thankfully, Reek has the support of his family and his teammates. It's not something that you wish upon anyone. It was definitely scary.

"He's a powerful human being and spirit and he'll lead his family through it."

Hill practiced in full Friday ahead of the Dolphins game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, the winner of which will win the AFC East division title.

Miami is shorthanded going into the contest, with cornerback Xavien Howard officially ruled out with a foot injury. Linebacker Bradley Chubb will not play after undergoing surgery on his torn right ACL.

Linebacker Jerome Baker, running back Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle are all listed as questionable for Sunday's game, but right guard Robert Hunt, who has been sidelined since Week 13 with a hamstring injury, did not have a game status designation on the team's final injury report.