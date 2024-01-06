Open Extended Reactions

The final week of the NFL regular season brought a mix of casual and flashy looks.

The early Saturday slate included hoodies with messages. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt arrived in a grey hoodie that read "BU:LLY," while Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone's hoodie read "can't believe you doubted me."

On the offensive end, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph opted for a coat and jeans, while Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley went for a more casual look in his first start of the season.

Here's more of the best arrivals from Week 18:

Saturday's top looks