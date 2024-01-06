T.J. Watt bangs the grass in pain after going down with an apparent leg injury. (0:25)

BALTIMORE -- The Steelers believe defensive MVP candidate T.J. Watt suffered a sprained MCL in the third quarter of Pittsburgh's pivotal 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Shortly after securing his second sack of the afternoon, Watt suffered the left knee injury when he landed awkwardly after jumping and colliding with teammate Montravius Adams. Watt, who was ruled out for the rest of the game, wanted to go back into the game with the injury, but the Steelers wouldn't allow it.

Watt lay on his stomach, pounding his first into the wet, muddy turf after the play while his teammates took a knee around him. After several minutes in the sideline blue medical tent, Watt, who came off the field under his own power, walked gingerly back to the locker room for further evaluation.

To that point Saturday afternoon, Watt recorded two sacks and a tackle for loss, bringing his season total to 19. Watt not only leads the NFL with 19 sacks, but he's also the second player in NFL history to have multiple seasons of at least 19 sacks, joining older brother J.J.