BALTIMORE -- Ravens outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney celebrated a $750,000 incentive Saturday with one of the most memorable rain dances ever.

Late in the first half of a 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Clowney recorded a much-anticipated sack of quarterback Mason Rudolph during a windy downpour at M&T Bank Stadium. It put him over nine sacks for the season, which increased his bonus from $1 million to $1.75 million.

For over 30 seconds between plays, Clowney hopped around the field and waved his arms in the air.

"He's been talking about that [incentive] for the past two weeks," Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce said. "That was a very long celebration. That might have been a record for longest celebration."

Clowney, 30, has been one of the best signings of the season. The former No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Clowney signed a one-year deal with Baltimore for $2.5 million. With 9.5 sacks this season -- which tied a career high -- Clowney nearly doubled his base salary and signing bonus.

On Nov. 26, he collected a $1 million incentive when he surpassed seven sacks. But he managed just one sack over his next four games, which caused him to wonder whether he would get any more bonus money.

Then, in the season finale, Clowney forced Rudolph to fumble with 31 seconds left in the second quarter, which was ruled a sack.

"I didn't know I had a sack and then they told me," Clowney said. "I was like, 'Oh yeah,' and you just start turning it up right now. I had a good time on that."

Asked what he will do with the extra money, Clowney said, "I will put it with the rest of my money -- under the mattress, in the bank. I got three kids. I got to continue to take look after them. Football's going to be over one day."

Unlike Clowney, Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor came up 19 yards short in reaching his incentive. He needed 58 yards receiving to reach 400 yards and trigger a $250,000 incentive, and he finished with five catches for 39 yards.