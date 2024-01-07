Marcus Spears explains why the return of Trevor Lawrence should give the Jaguars a boost. (0:43)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is active Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

However, receiver Christian Kirk will not play, missing his fifth consecutive game because of a core muscle injury.

Lawrence had practiced on a limited basis all week because of his sprained right AC joint. Coach Doug Pederson said he wanted to see how Lawrence's shoulder felt and looked Sunday morning before deciding whether he would start or miss his second consecutive game.

Lawrence hurt his right (throwing) shoulder when diving for a first down on a fourth-down run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 24. He missed last Sunday's 26-0 victory over the Carolina Panthers, snapping his streak of consecutive starts at 49 dating back to the start of the 2021 season.

Kirk was hurt Dec. 4 and has missed the Jaguars' past four games, and the team opened his 21-day practice window Wednesday. He was limited in practice this past week.

The Jaguars (9-7) can win the AFC South by beating the Titans (5-11) in Nashville, giving them back-to-back division titles for just the second time in franchise history and for the first time this century. They won AFC Central titles in 1998-99.