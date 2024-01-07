T.J. Watt bangs the grass in pain after going down with an apparent leg injury. (0:25)

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt's knee injury sustained in the third quarter of Saturday's win against the Baltimore Ravens is a "best case scenario," according to brother J.J. Watt.

J.J., who retired after last season, posted an update to his brother's injury on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday morning, saying T.J. has a Grade 2 MCL sprain and "everything else looks pristine." J.J. also added his brother needed a "couple weeks of rest/recovery."

Pittsburgh's defensive MVP candidate appeared to suffer the injury when he landed awkwardly from a jump and collided with teammate Montravius Adams.

Though the injury isn't as severe as initially feared, Watt would almost certainly miss the first round of the playoffs if the Steelers clinch a berth with a loss or tie by Jacksonville or loss by Buffalo.

On Saturday, rookie Nick Herbig and Markus Golden stepped up to fill in for Watt, and Golden got a sack of quarterback Tyler Huntley to force the Ravens to settle for a field goal on their final drive.