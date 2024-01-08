Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Buffalo Bills' offense continued a recent trend of slow starts on Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins. Despite moving downfield against Miami on the first two drives of the AFC East title game, quarterback Josh Allen threw two interceptions.

But the Bills were able to open the scoring on their third drive with a toe-tap catch by Trent Sherfield in the back of the end zone to tie the game.

Two plays before the touchdown, Allen connected with wide receiver Stefon Diggs on 36-yard pass to get Buffalo into the red zone. After a 1-yard run by running back James Cook, Allen then found Sherfield, who played with Miami last year, for a 6-yard touchdown pass. The catch marked Sherfield's first touchdown with the Bills since signing with the team in free agency.

The Bills were without wide receiver Gabe Davis for much of the drive as he dealt with a knee injury (questionable to return).