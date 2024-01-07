Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One play in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers summed up how poorly the Carolina Panthers' 2023 season has gone.

With a little more than 12 minutes left in the first half, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young scrambled left under intense pressure on third-and-4 from the Tampa Bay 43.

As he approached the line of scrimmage Young lofted a pass in the direction of wide receiver DJ Chark Jr., who was wide open around the Tampa Bay 25. Chark seemed headed for an easy touchdown when Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. hit him as he went airborne in an attempt to leap into the end zone, dislodging the ball right before Chark crossed the goal line.

The Bucs recovered in the end zone. Th play was initially ruled a touchdown but overturned on replay, a huge break for the Buccaneers in their bid to win the NFC South title and typical for a Carolina team already assured of having the NFL's worst record.