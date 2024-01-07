Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown catches 70-yard touchdown from Jared Goff

Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- The Lions opened the fourth quarter with fireworks at Ford Field.

After a 70-yard receiving touchdown from veteran QB Jared Goff to WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, the home team let off a burst of celebration as Detroit took a 27-13 lead with 14:45 remaining in regulation.

St. Brown caught a deep ball from Goff down the sideline then sprinted across the field on the opposite side in a foot race with Minnesota defenders before cutting back near the goal line to reach the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter.

He had 31 yards after the catch on that reception, which brings him to 81 yards after the catch so far today, which are the most in a game in his career.

The 70-yard score was also the longest reception of St. Brown's career and helped him eclipse the 100-yard receiving mark for the ninth time this season, which is the third-most in team history within a single season, behind Calvin Johnson (11 in 2012) and Herman Moore (10 in 1995).