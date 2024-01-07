Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- "By any means necessary" -- a phrase used in recent weeks by Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles and quarterback Baker Mayfield -- proved to be a viable strategy in defeating the Carolina Panthers 9-0 on Sunday to earn their third consecutive NFC South title.

It was also the second for Bowles and the first in the Bucs' post-Tom Brady era, finishing with a 9-8 record.

Mayfield fought through a rib injury that disrupted the synchronicity of the offense, but he led three field goal drives with Chase McLaughlin -- signed this offseason in the post-Brady purge -- hitting 36, 57 and 39-yard kicks while the defense, led by safety Antoine Winfield Jr., allowed the Panthers to venture into Buccaneers territory only three times.

A would-be touchdown by Panthers wide receiver D.J. Chark was wiped out with a forced fumble by Winfield, Jr. that was recovered by cornerback Jamel Dean. Then at the end of the third quarter, Panthers kicker Matthew Wright missed a 52-yard field goal that went wide left.

Winfield Jr. made a touchdown-saving tackle on a Bryce Young 20-yard scramble in the fourth quarter. Then there was an illegal formation by the Panthers' offense that took a 28-yard touchdown off the board from Raheem Blackshear. Bucs outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive lineman Greg Gaines on the very next play.

The Bucs and the New Orleans Saints were tied at 8-8 heading into Sunday's game, but the Bucs held the higher win percentage in common games, which served as the tiebreaker.