Chiefs return Chargers fumble for 97-yard touchdown

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Kansas City Chiefs took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on safety Mike Edwards' 97-yard fumble return.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu sacked Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick, who fumbled. Edwards made the scoop and wasn't touched on his way to the end zone.

Edwards scored the Chiefs' only other defensive touchdown this season, also on a fumble return, in a Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins.