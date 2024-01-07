Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love sure liked Dontayvion Wicks on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Love's first two touchdowns of the game went to the rookie receiver. There was the 13-yarder in the second quarter, followed by a 12-yarder in the third quarter, the second of which gave the Packers a 14-6 lead in their quest to win and get into the playoffs.

Both came on third down.

For Love, they were his 31st and 32nd touchdown passes this season, which gave him the second most in the NFL. Love, in his first season as the starter, had 14 of those touchdown passes on third downs. Only Patrick Mahomes has more (15).

Wicks' two touchdown catches gave the Packers 31 receiving touchdowns by first- and second-year players, which is tied with the 1960 New York Titans for the second-most such scores in NFL history, trailing only the 1961 Oilers (44), according to Elias Sports Bureau.

With a spot in the #NFLPlayoffs on the line, Dontayvion Wicks has come to play 👀



📺: #CHIvsGB on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/X0vcyHUoyR pic.twitter.com/T1ygbd0WeK — NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2024

Both teams kicked field goals in the fourth quarter to make it 17-9 late.

The Packers entered the game needing to win the season finale to make the playoffs. They were in the same situation last season but lost to the Lions at home in Week 18.