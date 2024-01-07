Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Justin Jefferson took a breath as he considered the question. Jefferson had just completed what he has called the most "difficult" season of his career, one in which he missed more games for injury (seven) than he had during his previous six years at the college and pro levels combined.

In between, however, the Minnesota Vikings receiver was the most productive pass-catcher in the NFL, a data point that will further bolster his position when he and the team re-start negotiations for a contract extension this spring. Jefferson became only the third player in NFL history to produce a 1,000-yard receiving season while playing in 10 or fewer games -- and the first in 31 years -- after a 12-catch, 192-yard performance in the Vikings' season-ending 30-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Jefferson called his upcoming negotiations "a conversation for the front office to really speak about," continuing to put the burden on the Vikings to make an agreeable offer.

"For me," he added, "I'll just continue to play my ball and do everything that I can for us to get the win. I feel like with my play and all of that, everything is going to happen the way it needs to happen. I will just continue to be myself and go out on that field and give it my all."

The sides negotiated throughout the 2023 offseason, right up until the day before the regular season began, before breaking off talks. Jefferson played this season under the terms of his original rookie contract, earning a base salary of $2.4 million, and will be due $19.7 million in 2024 before his contract expires in March 2025.

Jefferson was leading the NFL in receiving yards (543) when he suffered a right hamstring injury in Week 5. After returning for good in Week 15, he amassed an NFL-high 476 receiving yards, the second-highest total in the league over that period. All told, he caught 68 passes for 1,074 yards in parts of 10 games, joining Jim Benton (1945) and Wes Chandler (1982) as the only players to hit that milestone in a 10-game season or fewer.

"Justin, in the full games we had him, was as dominant as any player in this league," coach Kevin O'Connell said. " ... My expectation is that Justin is going to be a major part of everything we do around here for a long time. He knows that. He knows the feelings that we have for him and I personally have for him. I don't think there's any doubt about that."

Jefferson had re-set his individual goals to a 1,000-yard season after returning from his hamstring injury. But after the Vikings finished the season with a four-game losing streak Sunday, he said: "What does it matter if I'm getting my individual stats if we're not winning? It's tough but it is what it is."

Jefferson, however, said this season hasn't lowered his faith that the Vikings can contend for championships during the prime of his career. Asked if he still thought it was possible, Jefferson said: "Always. As long as I'm a part of the Vikings, I'm always going to think that we have a chance at the Super Bowl. With the guys that we have in this locker room, now, it's a great locker room. We have great players and great opportunity to go out there and make some plays."

Jefferson's contract is one of several massive decisions the Vikings will face this offseason. Quarterback Kirk Cousins' contract will expire in March, and while Jefferson said it would be "perfect" if Cousins returns, he has stopped short of making it a condition of his own contract negotiations.

Pass rusher Danielle Hunter, who finished with a career-high 16.5 sacks, said that "I'd love to be here," even while acknowledging he had wondered if Sunday would be his final game with the team. And safety Harrison Smith, who will turn 35 next month, said he will make a decision on his future "when it needs to happen."

Added Smith, who has been dealing with a sore shoulder during the latter part of the season: "It's hard to have the ability to play and not have a desire. I'm not trying to be ominous. Right now, my shoulder hurts."