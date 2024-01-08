Patriots coach Bill Belichick shrugs off questions regarding his future after New England's loss to the Jets. (1:03)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said after Sunday's 17-3 season-ending loss to the New York Jets that questions about his job status will be answered in time.

"As far as the future goes, I'll sit down with [owner] Robert [Kraft], as I do every year at some point, at the end of the season and we'll talk about things as we always do," Belichick said. "But that's really all I have to say about that right now because there isn't anything else to talk about."

Speculation has swirled over whether Belichick will return for a 25th season as coach of the Patriots, in part because Kraft had said in March how important it was to him to qualify for the playoffs this season.

Instead, the Patriots finished 4-13 and were eliminated from the postseason Dec. 10, the earliest that happened since 2000, Belichick's first year as coach.

"It was a disappointing year for all of us -- players, coaches, staff, the entire organization. Not anything that any of us are in any way content with, but it is what it is," Belichick said, specifying that he would answer questions about the team's snowy finale.

A fan holds up a sign of support for Bill Belichick during the first half of Sunday's Jets-Patriots game at Gillette Stadium. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Asked if he expected to be coaching the Patriots next season, Belichick said: "It's disappointing the way the game finished, yeah."

When later asked if it was his preference to return in 2024, Belichick said: "I just finished the game here with the Jets. Put everything I had into it. Disappointed in the results."

Belichick, 71, allowed that he still views coaching the same way despite posting the worst record in his Patriots tenure.

"I enjoy coaching, I still like coaching the team," he said. "I like preparing the team, game-planning, coaching on Sundays. But the results weren't good and none of us are happy with those."