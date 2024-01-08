Open Extended Reactions

The final week of the 2023 NFL regular season included playoff implications for a handful of teams, and with these heightened stakes came trolls with extra meaning.

After defeating the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers needed either a Jacksonville Jaguars or Buffalo Bills loss to clinch a playoff berth. The Jaguars lost to the Tennessee Titans and the Steelers trolled accordingly.

Pittsburgh resurfaced a tweet from when Jacksonville safety Andrew Wingard celebrated an interception by waving a "Terrible Towel" in Pittsburgh.

When will yinz learn... https://t.co/hrP3b7U7hO — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 7, 2024

Here are more of the best trolls of NFL Week 18:

The Saints held the Falcons scoreless in the second half on the way to their biggest win of the season.

Derek Carr threw for 264 yards on 22-of-28 passing, and tied his career high with four touchdowns. Missing Alvin Kamara, rookie Kendre Miller ran for a career-high 73 yards and a score. Atlanta had only two drives last longer than three plays in the second half -- one ended in a turnover on downs and the other in an interception.

New Orleans posted a black Air Force 1 in response to an Atlanta tweet during its schedule release thread in May.

Las Vegas never trailed against its division foe, ending the season on a high note.

Aidan O'Connell threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns, while Zamir White ran for 112 yards. Davante Adams had five catches for 46 yards and a touchdown, breaking a tie with Mike Evans for the most receiving touchdowns among active players (95). The Raiders' defense held the Broncos to 286 total yards including just 48 on the ground.

Las Vegas took a shot at Russell Wilson's "Let's Ride" moniker with a postgame troll.