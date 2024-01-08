INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack said he would support interim head coach Giff Smith having the temporary title removed because of how he led the Chargers in the season's final three games.

"Giff is a special guy, special man first and coach as well," Mack said. "So whether he gets an opportunity or not, I know somebody's going to want him to be in some type of role because he's a great dude, a great dude, and a great coach."

Smith took over after Chargers owner Dean Spanos fired coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco following a 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15. The Chargers lost their final three games under Smith, but Mack said he appreciated the interim coach for stepping in when "it was tough to do."

"I don't know if anybody else would want to step in at that moment in the season," Mack said. "So seeing how you rallied the guys and had us ready to go, even though we weren't able to knock it down and get the job done on Sunday. We played for each other and he did a good job bringing us together for that."

Chargers players have lauded Smith' for his old-school approach that features a willingness to challenge and hold players accountable regardless of their status. Following Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, players around the locker room continued that praise, including quarterback Easton Stick.

Chargers interim head coach Giff Smith has been with the organization since 2016. Getty Images

"I'm thankful for Giff for putting a plan together, giving us a chance to go out there and try to win the last three weeks," Stick said. "It just didn't happen, and that's frustrating."

Smith is the Chargers' longest-tenured coach, joining the team in 2016 as their defensive line coach. Satley named Smith outside linebackers last season before he became interim head coach this year.

In eight seasons with the Chargers, Smith has watched as the Chargers shuffled through head coaches. Mike McCoy, Anthony Lynn, and Staley were all fired, while Smith remained with the team. So Smith said Sunday that he understands the "uncertainty" around his coaching future and that of his colleagues and players, and added that being a head coach is something he and every coach think about.

Regardless of what happens ahead of next season, Smith said he is comfortable with whatever position he has moving forward.

"When you're in this profession, these situations arise. They're difficult for not just the individual but the family," Smith said. "It just comes with the territory. Everybody will rally, and it'll work out."

Smith as the Chargers' next head coach seems unlikely, though team President John Spanos said they wouldn't limit their search by salary or experience. Whatever Chargers leadership decides, Smith appears to have support from the locker room.

"We made a pact after the Raiders game ... that we were going to fight and we were going to compete, [that] we were going to make this organization proud," Smith said, "and I do think they did that."