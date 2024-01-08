Stephen A. Smith thinks this could be the Cowboys' best chance at winning the Super Bowl. (1:19)

Stephen A.: This is Cowboys' best shot at a Super Bowl (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Someone decked out in Green Bay Packers gear crashed a live television segment in front of Lambeau Field on WBAY-TV's morning news Monday, a day after the team clinched a playoff spot with a 17-9 win over the Chicago Bears.

That someone turned out to be Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.

play 0:23 'Pack is back!': Jaire Alexander gets mistaken for fan during news report at Lambeau Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander interrupts a live news report outside Lambeau Field and exclaims "Pack is back!"

Without warning, Alexander came from behind the live shot and proclaimed, "I'm just here to tell you the Pack is back."

Who knows what Alexander was doing in front of Lambeau Field this morning? The players' entrance is on the opposite side of the stadium. But it made for good television.