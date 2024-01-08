Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Wink Martindale has resigned as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator, a source told ESPN.

Martindale's future with the Giants came into serious question Monday when New York fired two of his top assistants -- outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and his brother Kevin Wilkins, according to sources.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said earlier Monday that Martindale and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka were both expected to return in 2024 despite a disappointing 6-11 season that saw New York struggle badly offensively and get off to a slow start defensively.

Daboll said at the time he had not yet spoken publicly with either Martindale or Kafka, who both are under contract for 2024.

The Giants also fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey on Monday after six seasons with the team.

The relationship between Martindale and Daboll reportedly was "not in a good place" earlier this season, and sources told ESPN that the relationship did not dramatically improve in recent weeks.